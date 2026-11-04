FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A hardware store in Fort Lauderdale went up in flames.

Heavy smoke filled the building at West State Road 84 and Southeast 24th Street, Tuesday night.

The business was closed at the time, and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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