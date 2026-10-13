FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - New rules are coming for electric bicycle riders in Fort Lauderdale in 2027.

Commissioners are hoping to boost safety after seeing an increase in crashes involving e-bikes.

Among the possible requirements being considered:

Riders must be 16 years old

Must have government issued ID

E-bikes must be registered with city

Riding e-bikes would be prohibited inside city parks

Violations of any approved rules would result in a $250 fine, with subsequent fines of $500 each.

Once approved, the rules would apply to e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards and Onewheels.

The new rules are expected to be approved by the end of the year.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.