FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras captured a failed attempt by a pair of burglars who tried breaking into a home in Fort Lauderdale.

Investigators say the suspects approached the home on Oct. 19 and tried several times to smash through the window.

At one point, they tried bashing through with a handgun before one of them decided to throw their entire body against it, but the window didn’t shatter.

Police say the attempt was foiled due to the windows being hurricane-resistant.

The pair took off after their failed attempts. As of late Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Anyone who may recognize the duo is asked to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

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