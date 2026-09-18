HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Over two dozen former patients of the Memorial Rehabilitation Institute reunited on Friday for the facility’s 2026 Rehab Reunion.

Former patients and the staff who helped make their recovery possible shared hugs, stories, and memories from their journey during the event.

“Welcome home. Watching your journey was truly inspiring for us,” a welcome video told the attendees.

The event brought together former patients and staff to celebrate the progress they’ve made since discharge and reflect on the challenging chapter in their lives.

“It’s a day to celebrate past patients, past staff, present staff and present patients and all the things that we do year round,” said Dr. Jeremy Jacobs, medical director at Memorial Rehabilitation Institute.

Among those attendees was Adrian Dunbar, who is recovering from a spinal cord injury he suffered in a diving accident at a family pool last October.

“I’m just happy to be alive, really, and able to work with this great team here,” said Dunbar.

Dunbar recalled how his life changed in an instant following the incident.

“Definitely! It’s a real feeling having everything change so fast,” said Dunbar.

But as the weeks went by in the rehab center, Dunbar began to see progress and credits the Hollywood center with helping him regain abilities he once took for granted.

“I started to be able to raise my hand a little bit higher, stop asking someone to come scratch my face for me,” said Dunbar.

The staff at the center say they rejoice in seeing the difference they make in patients’ lives.

“We see patients in some of their most difficult days. They’re right after trauma, stroke, spinal cord injury,” said Jacobs. “It’s really, really rewarding. We couldn’t be happier with what we do. To see patients back here, to say thank you, to be a part of that, it’s really special.”

As for Dunbar, looking back at where he started compared to where he is today reminds us how far his healing journey has come.

“When you look back from where you started to where, you know, where I am today, it’s leaps and bounds different,” said Dunbar.

Returning also gave patients like Dunbar a chance to reconnect with the people who played a critical role in his recovery.

“I just want to reconnect with some of the therapists that I don’t see anymore,” said Dunbar.

Memorial Healthcare System has held more than 12 reunions like Friday’s, bringing together former patients and the medical team that helped them along their journey.

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