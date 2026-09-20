FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews extinguished a fire that engulfed a 60-foot catamaran on Sunday morning.

The fire started in the 100 block of Hendricks Isle along the Las Olas waterway in Fort Lauderdale.

Cell phone video captured flames and thick smoke coming from the boat as the fire raged inside of it.

Fire rescue officials said that crews battled the blaze for half an hour before they extinguished it, and that nearby boats were left with minor damage afterward.

“There’s a lot on a boat that can burn hot, can burn fast, and it spreads really easily. So we are trained in ways of combatting that,” said Frank Guzman from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Fire crews continued to work through the charred remains of the boat, as the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.