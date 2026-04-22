FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A K-9 officer is on the road to recovery following surgery after being shot by an armed burglary suspect in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Video from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department shows Appie, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, smiling while getting attention from a FLPD officer.

The dog is still covered in bandages on the area where he had been shot.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 30-year-old Christian Bouie was the one who pulled the trigger.

The incident happened near Northwest 15th Terrace and 16th Court, Saturday night, when Bouie stole a gun from a nearby home, according to the police report.

New 911 calls reveal what lead to the police response, with women staying at an Airbnb returning to their home to find the break-in.

“Somebody broke into our Airbnb and robbed our stuff, everything is flipped over, he’s still inside,” said a woman in the 911 call. “I literally clicked the button to unlock the door, and he was in there.”

When Bouie tried to escape the police perimeter, officers sent two K-9 teams after him.

The arrest report states he was found “hiding in a tree.” But after following commands to come down, Bouie took off again, with Appie chasing him.

The arrest report further states that Bouie pulled out a gun and shot twice, and that: “The culprit shot K-9 Appie in the chest, causing permanent serious bodily injury.”

Bouie now faces several charges, including using a deadly weapon on a K-9 and fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers.

Bouie was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, but he waived his right to appear before a judge. Instead, his mother was there; she apologized to Broward County Circuit Court Judge Corey B. Friedman on behalf of her son.

“On the behalf of the family, I do apologize,” she said as she fought back tears.

Now, Appie is on the mend and surrounded by those who saved his life.

Bouie is currently being held on a $45,500 bond.

Should Bouie post bond, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor upon his release.

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