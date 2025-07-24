HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 7-month-old girl last seen in Hollywood back in December.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 7-month-old Baby Angelina, Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said the infant may be in the company of 19-year-old Samantha Feliz and 20-year-old Alejandro Leon Jr., who may be traveling using electric scooters.

The child was last seen in the area of 3000 Sheridan Street on Dec. 16 and was one week old when she went missing.

Authorities said the pair may be known as “The Scooter People.”

Feliz stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Leon stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities have not revealed the relationship between Feliz, Leon and the child.

Due to an ongoing investigation, the case has been elevated to a Florida Missing Child Alert. Law enforcement warns the public not to approach the individuals if seen and to immediately contact authorities.

Officials urge anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357, FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774), or dial 911.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.