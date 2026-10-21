(WSVN) - Divers in Florida collected over 36,000 venomous lionfish in four months, setting a new state record.

The removal of 36,187 lionfish was part of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Lionfish Challenge. The 2026 competition ran from May 22 through Sept. 14.

The invasive species was first spotted near Dania Beach in the 1980s. FWC officials said getting rid of them will not only benefit native marine life, but also preserve local ecosystems.

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