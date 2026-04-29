FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews rescued a kitten from a draining situation on Wednesday.

Crews responded to a storm drain at Southeast 26th Street and S. Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, where a feline had gotten stuck.

The kitten’s cries echoed from the drain as crews moved quickly to save it.

Firefighter Capt. Kyle Duty said the service call came from an Uber driver.

“An Uber driver actually pulled over and called us, came in as a service call that a cat was stuck in a sewer,” he said.

Crews utilized a fire hydrant to try to float the kitten from one side of the storm drain to the other.

“We heard it coming from a pipe, so I sent my firefighter down the drain, and he can hear it going through there,” said Duty.

But at first, it wasn’t so easy.

“Once we opened that pipe, we noticed it was a dead-end drain,” said Duty.

But quick minds came together to pull the kitten out.

“We started flowing some water down there and pushed [the cat] right into [the firefighter’s] arms,” said Duty.

7News cameras captured the firefighter handing the small feline to his other colleagues as the not-so-typical service call came to a positive resolution.

The cat, a little wet, was rescued and wrapped in a blanket.

“We’ll do this all day!” said Duty.

Firefighters named the cat “Gutter” and said it will get checked out and cleaned up.

For anyone looking to adopt Gutter, pass by Fort Lauderdale Station 8.

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