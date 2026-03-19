HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital encouraged its young patients to be their own heroes.

During a special event at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Hollywood Police officers and firefighters rappelled down the building, waving to children inside.

The spectacle helps remind children that they are the true heroes of their own recovery stories.

“It was fun, interesting. It was kind of scary because of the height, but in general, I thought it was really cool and fun,” said patient Ana Lara.

Noah, another patient at the hospital, told 7News his favorite hero is Superman, and seeing all the first responders climbing down the hospital reminded him of the Man of Steel.

After the fun descent, first responders met the children, treated them to snacks and games, and helped them decorate their own superhero capes.

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