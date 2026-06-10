NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Lauderdale townhouse was filled with smoke after flames broke out.

The fire happened on Wednesday afternoon at 1369 Hampton Boulevard.

Crews with the North Lauderdale Fire Rescue battled the fire as smoke poured out of one of the rooms.

Firefighters said a person was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

No word on how the fire started.

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