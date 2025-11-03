MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI Miami Field Office, Margate Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are asking for the public’s help in finding 10-year-old Gabrielle Patricia Terrelonge, who was last seen over four months ago.

Authorities said Gabrielle was last seen on June 21 in Broward County and is considered at risk.

She was reported missing last week on Oct. 29, and on Monday, the FBI announced they are joining Margate Police in their search for her. According to the FBI, she was reported missing in late October after it was discovered that her mother had been incarcerated in Florida.

Late Monday night, FDLE officials said her disappearance has been upgraded to a Missing Child Alert.

She is described as a Black female, about 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with a thin build and shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black long pants and white Crocs.

Investigators said Gabrielle is itinerant and known to travel between Central and South Florida with family members.

FDLE officials say she may be in the company of 34-year-old Passha Davis who was last seen wearing all black clothing and may be carrying a large black backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or FDLE or the

Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111 or 911.

