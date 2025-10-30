MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 10-year-old girl who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Gabrielle Terrelonge was last seen Tuesday on Margate Boulevard, near Northwest 58th Avenue.

Terrelonge stands 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has dark colored hair.

Investigators believe she’s still in the Margate area.

Detectives believe Terrelonge meets the criteria for a missing endangered juvenile.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.