HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A father and two children were hospitalized after their scooter crashed into a pickup truck in Hallandale Beach.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Southwest Seventh Terrace on Saturday.

The scooter ended up underneath the truck after the crash.

All three were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and will not face charges.

Authorities reminded riders that scooters are made for one person, and that riders must follow all traffic laws and signals.

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