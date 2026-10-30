FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is searching for answers after losing a loved one to a hit-and-run.

Just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 21, people called 911 with reports that someone had been struck by a vehicle on West Sunrise Boulevard near a Popeyes in Fort Lauderdale.

The victim, 35-year-old Dominique Greene, had been visiting family nearby, but was left in the street after a driver seemingly didn’t stop and struck her.

“You know, it’s just a bunch of what ifs, you know,” said Greene’s father, Darell Gordon. “Regardless of whatever, you stop, and you try to help, and you call 911, and try to get 911 there as quick as you can.”

Some bystanders who heard the crash did just that.

“I just hear a boom, and I hear somebody screaming, and somebody yelling, ‘Call the police,'” someone said in a 911 call. “…And they got hit in the middle of the road, and there’s like a whole bunch of people.”

Despite the bystanders’ help, the victim, who is a mother of a 4-year-old son and daughter, passed away.

Speaking on the phone with 7News, Greene’s father remembered her as a great person.

“I called her, I called her big baby because she would, any time’s something’s happened, she always would call her daddy,” said Greene’s father.

He added he’s shocked that the driver kept going.

“There wasn’t even an attempt to even have a conscience about it. You know, regardless of whatever situation you got going on in your life, you still hit somebody,” he said.

Police are now searching for the driver of the black car involved in the incident at the 1300 block of West Sunrise.

On Friday, Greene’s family will gather in Fort Lauderdale to pass out flyers about the situation, still having received no news on the escaped driver.

Anyone with information on this case should call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

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