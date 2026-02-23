LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of three was forced out in Lauderhill after their home caught fire.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue units responded to the house along the 4800 block of Northwest 11th Place, early Sunday morning.

Officials said three people and a dog were inside the residence but were able to escape unharmed.

Alejandra, who was inside the home, described the scary moments.

“All of a sudden, we woke up to popping sounds, my husband woke up, and he saw the flames from the bathroom window, and he went outside, and he told everybody to get out, and we called 911,” she said.

Officials said the fire was electrical and started in the attic.

The American Red Cross is now helping the three individuals affected.

