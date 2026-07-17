POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy hearts were present at a candlelight memorial for two cousins who were killed in a deadly ambush as the family turned their grief into a call for justice.

Holding bullhorns and a banner that read “March Against Gun Violence,” loved ones gathered in Pompano Beach on Thursday to participate in a nearly mile-long march before ending the evening with a candlelight memorial.

“She just turned 21. I thought I had more time with her,” said Hope Jones, Brianna’s mother.

“He was one of a kind. I feel like there was no one out there like him,” said Aleysia Johnson, AJ’s sister.

The march was organized to raise awareness for gun violence following the death of Brianna and AJ, two cousins who were killed in Miramar on July 5.

According to investigators, the cousins were inside a Lamborghini SUV in a Miramar neighborhood when a white sedan pulled alongside them. Someone inside the sedan opened fire, striking the cousins, before driving away.

“They weren’t doing anything wrong. They just liked to enjoy life, have fun, and because of that, it cost them their lives,” said Jones.

“It’s a tragedy. I just—my mind is all over the place ever since, from the moment we got the phone call,” said Latoria Johnson, Brianna’s aunt.

The family said the cousins grew up together. Brianna had built a following on social media under the name “DreamDoll Bri.”

Standing beside a cardboard cutout of her daughter, Jones remembered Brianna as a smart girl with a bubbly personality.

“She was more than just a dream doll to me. She was Brianna. That was my child,” she said.

AJ’s sister said her brother had big dreams for his future.

“Right before my brother died, he said to me he just wanted to be known as the biggest. He wanted everybody to know who he was,” said Aleysia.

Following the walk, family members attended a symposium focused on reducing gun violence in the community.

As the sunset, supporters gathered once more to light candles and remember their loved ones during the emotional vigil.

While the family said the community’s support has helped them through the grieving process, they continue urging the public to help authorities with any information about the shooting that could lead to a break in the case.

“If the shoe were on the other foot, I’m pretty sure they would want someone to do the same thing for them,” said Jones.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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