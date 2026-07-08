MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A second victim has died from injuries suffered in a triple shooting in Miramar that also claimed the life of a South Florida influencer, police said.

According to Miramar Police, Arthur Lee Johnson passed away in the aftermath of the incident that took place in the area of Southwest 27th Court and Sunshine Boulevard, early Sunday morning.

He was identified as the cousin of the other victim, Brianna Johnson, also known as influencer DreamDoll Brii.

Officers said a white sedan pulled alongside a Lamborghini SUV with the Johnsons and a third victim inside. Someone from inside the sedan shot into the SUV and sped away.

Surveillance video captured the Lamborghini as it ran a stop sign before, investigators said, it crashed into a home.

The shooter remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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