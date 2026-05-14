FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a landscaper to the hospital after he was shocked by a power line in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the victim, who is in his 70s, was picking ripe mangoes off a tree along the 700 block of Northeast 15th Court when the apparatus he was using made contact with a power line, Thursday morning.

Paramedics transported the victim, known by neighbors as Mr. Gabriel, to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

FLFR later confirmed the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

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