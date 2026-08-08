BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – With the primary election starting soon, voters in Broward County are getting a head start as early voting got underway.

Starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Broward County residents can vote at 21 locations throughout the county.

Those who are headed to the polls are required to have a current and valid form of photo identification with a signature.

The polls will close at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

For a list of information on early voting sites, click here.

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