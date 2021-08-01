DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a fuel tanker truck was killed after, authorities said, the vehicle fell off a ramp on Interstate 595 in Davie and exploded.

Florida Highway Patrol and Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near the Florida Turnpike, at around 3:45 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the truck was on an entrance ramp to the Turnpike when the driver lost control and struck the concrete wall on the right shoulder.

Officials said the truck went over the wall and rolled over. The vehicle was loaded with approximately 8,000 gallons of gasoline that ignited and exploded.

Several videos shared with 7News captured heavy black smoke and flames coming from the tanker truck.

The crash involving the fuel tanker has turned into a fatal incident that remains under investigation. The driver was confirmed deceased on scene. The eastbound/westbound ramps from I-595 to the Florida’s Turnpike remain closed at this time. Please use caution and avoid the area. https://t.co/hPxbgstqqW pic.twitter.com/isxyzfqTvF — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) August 1, 2021

Officials said the driver, a 53-year-old man from Homestead, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the overturned truck caused a fuel spill.

Troopers shut down the eastbound lanes of I-595 and Davie Boulevard, as well as the southbound entrance to I-595 from the Turnpike while firefighters fought the flames and cleaned up the spill.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

As of 8 p.m., eastbound and westbound ramps from I-595 to the Turnpike remain closed.

Troopers urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Authorities have not disclosed the driver’s identity, as they continue to investigate.

