SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a driver to the hospital after she crashed into a building in Sunrise.

Sunrise Police and Fire Rescue responded to the area of Northwest 44th Street and Pine Island Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the female driver hit the gas instead of the brake.

The impact left shattered glass on the ground and dented the entrance of a strip mall that is under construction.

According to paramedics, the driver is expected to be OK.

No one was inside the building at the time of the crash.

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