HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is facing serious charges in connection to a police pursuit that began in Hollywood and ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Hallandale Beach.

Tyrell Anton Thomas was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree homicide, aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to Hollywood Police, the 30-year-old suspect got into an argument on the beach at Douglas Street, at around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Detectives said Thomas retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and shot at two victims.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, the suspect took off again, and a pursuit ensued.

Thomas eventually crashed at South Ocean Drive and Hallandale Beach Boulevard, where he was taken into custody after he took off on foot.

No one was injured.

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