PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A major moment was years in the making for a woman who came face-to-face with the team who helped save her life.

The survivor of a violent dog attack, Christy Ewing, was left with serious injuries; fortunately, the medical team helped her pull through.

Ewing wasn’t sure she would get through that low point in her life, but on Wednesday, she showed up back at the hospital where she was rushed to thank those health care workers who helped her out.

Ewing met the doctors and nurses who were at her side following the vicious dog attack in 2021 in Hollywood.

“I don’t know if he sensed something. I have no idea what happened, why, but yeah, he just attacked. Came up and attacked me,” said Ewing.

While visiting a friend, Ewing said she was walking into her friend’s apartment when the dog attacked her.

“I don’t really remember a lot of things at that time. I have little flashes of memory. I do have a lot of flashbacks about his face in my face,” said Ewing.

Ewing’s facial wounds were severe. She went through extensive plastic surgery over the years.

“There was a lot of complex anatomy that was disrupted that we had to put her back together piece by piece to restore her function and her anatomy,” said Dr. Jason Levine of Memorial Healthcare.

“You look great,” said a Memorial Healthcare doctor.

However, behind Ewing’s physical injury, she also endured mental strain.

“Mental, so that was very hard. I don’t want to get emotional, sorry,” said Ewing.

Ewing worked through an emotional toll over the years.

“My smile is different. I could feel, I have a little nerve damage there so that I could feel it all the time. So I went through a time where I felt like I was not; I couldn’t even look in the mirror. So now I look in the mirror with pride of who I am,” said Ewing.

Thanks to those around her, Ewing gained a new sense of self-pride and overcame what she’s been through.

“I’m so thankful to them forever. I will be,” said Ewing.

Ewing refused to let the attack stop her from working in a field she cares deeply about: animal advocacy. She continues to volunteer her time despite the dog attack.

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