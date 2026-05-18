Deputies are investigating a smoke shop burglary in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shop near Southwest First Street and Federal Highway on Monday morning.

According to investigators, a person smashed the front door of the business and stole an unknown amount of items before fleeing.

The broken glass has since been cleaned up.

As of late Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.