HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Hollywood neighborhood.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of 7370 Owens Court on Wednesday night.

7News cameras captured dozens of detectives working on scene.

At some point, cameras also captured a deceased body lying on the road. Details remain limited as to the circumstances of the person’s death.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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