FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drawbridge in Fort Lauderdale has reopened to traffic, just over an hour after a malfunction prompted its closure in Fort Lauderdale, causing some delays during rush hour.

7Skyforce hovered above the Davie Boulevard drawbridge, located east of Interstate 95, over the South Fork of the New River after it became stuck in an upright position, just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Traffic was diverted at Southwest 15th Avenue while service technicians made repairs.

At 5 p.m., the drawbridge was back open to traffic.

