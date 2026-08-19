PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Dash camera video shows the moment Florida Highway Patrol troopers conducted a Precision Immobilization Technique on an alleged stolen vehicle during a pursuit earlier this year.

According to FHP, the pursuit began in Deerfield Beach and came to a full stop along the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near the Sunrise Boulevard exit.

During the pursuit, troopers said the driver, identified as Laiken Randolph, slammed into a BSO cruiser and a Coconut Creek Police cruiser but kept going, prompting the pursuit.

Troopers conducted the PIT maneuver, forcing Randolph to crash into a wall near Mile Marker 57.

Video shows moments after the PIT maneuver, the trooper behind Randolph’s truck spun out of control.

7News cameras captured Randolph being taken out of a BSO deputy cruiser in handcuffs and then placed onto a stretcher.

Officials said a 70-year-old innocent driver was caught in the middle of the chaotic pursuit and died.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.