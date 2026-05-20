HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight cruiser crash in Hollywood sent a police officer to the hospital and sent debris flying across a major roadway, shutting it down for hours.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck on North Ocean Drive, just under the Hollywood Boulevard ramp, at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

7News cameras captured both vehicles involved, a Hollywood Police cruiser and an orange BMW, with significant damage and their air bags deployed.

According to police dispatch, two cars were racing when the BMW apparently hit the police SUV.

Paramedics took the injured officer to an area hospital in unknown condition. Dispatch said the officer was conscious and breathing while being transported.

The driver of the orange BMW fled the area on foot, according to dispatch, but it’s unclear whether or not the motorist was apprehended.

Just after 6 a.m., after both vehicles involved were towed away from the scene, cameras captured a stretch of North Ocean Drive as investigators combed through the debris.

The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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