PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — A cruise ship that saw a norovirus outbreak onboard docked at Port Canaveral on Tuesday.

One hundred and two passengers and 13 crew members became ill on board the Caribbean Princess, which left Fort Lauderdale.

A passenger said that he did not know how bad the spread was.

“We just thought it was food poisoning, and then the next morning we heard that there was an outbreak of the norovirus throughout the ship,” said the passenger.

Norovirus is a highly contagious illness that causes severe stomach pain.

The ship underwent a deep cleaning before another group of passengers boarded.

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