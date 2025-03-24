FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Northbound A1A is closed on Northeast 23rd Street because of a water main break.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as crews work to repair the rupture. The break doesn’t appear to be bad as the hole in the concrete is relatively small, but it’s enough to force the closure of the roads.

A detour is in place but drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Residents in the area are advised to be cautious and check to ensure a boil water order hasn’t been issued.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.