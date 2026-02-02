MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have contained a small brush fire that broke out in Miramar, Monday.

7Skyforce captured smoke and flames on a small acre of grassland near Interstate-75.

Miramar Fire Rescue responded to the area and worked on putting out the fire.

An extension lane of the Florida Turnpike right before I-75 has been closed while fire crews are involved with smoke from the fire blowing across the turnpike.

Officials say no injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

