SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer carrying recyclables caught fire along the Sawgrass Expressway in Sunrise, temporarily shutting down all southbound lanes.

7Skyforce hovered above crews with the Coral Spings-Parkland and Sunrise Fire departments as they fought the flames in the trailer of the 18-wheeler off the side of the road near Commercial Boulevard, just after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The truck’s alert driver noticed there was smoke billowing from the back of his trailer and pulled over to the side.

Sunrise Fire Rescue officials said the driver was able to exit the vehicle and was not hurt.

All southbound lanes have since reopened to traffic.

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