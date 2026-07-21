WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Firefighters were able to get the upper hand on some fierce flames after a fire broke out inside an apartment building in Weston.

7Skyforce hovered above crews at the scene of the blaze along the 100 block of Lakeview Drive, early Tuesday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews arrived to find smoke coming from an AC unit on the roof.

After a few minutes, they were able to get the fire under control.

Nobody was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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