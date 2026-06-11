HILLSBORO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Crews made quick work of a fire that broke out at a Hillsboro Beach apartment building.

The fire broke out near 1150 Hillsboro Mile at Opal Tower West, Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where crews for Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue could be seen on the roof spraying foam over several exterior air conditioning units.

No injuries were reported.

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