DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews capped a propane gas leak in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to a residential neighborhood along Southwest 24th Street and 136th Avenue, at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said the leak came from a 500-gallon underground propane tank. They believe a technician was working to cap a leak when the line was damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

Hazmat teams from Sunrise and Hollywood Fire Rescue assisted with the operation. Officials said they conducted a controlled burn-off of these fumes.

Crews shut down Southwest 136th Avenue between 21st and 24th streets while they contained the leak. The roadways have since been reopened.

No injuries were reported.

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