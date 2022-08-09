FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash turned deadly in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash occurred just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue, Tuesday.

A city Public Works vehicle careened into a woman pedestrian after the driver hit and an AT&T fleet car.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The city employee was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with minor injuries.

A bystander spoke to 7News and heard the crash and saw what happened.

“Everybody thought there was a passenger that flew out of the car, and then we see a dead person,” said the bystander.

Police shut down Andrews Avenue to investigate the scene but have since reopened the road.

Detectives have not identified the woman who was killed and are still investigating the crash.

“She was waiting for the light to cross and that happened. Imagine,” said the bystander.

