FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating after a crane came down onto a home in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the 800 block of Southeast 8th Street, just after 9:15 a.m. on Thursday.

7Skyforce hovered above the overturned crane and its boom resting on top of the roof, capturing extensive damage to the parapet wall and building.

FLFR called for a fire inspector and the city’s building department to determine how to remove the crane from the roof of the residence, as well as to figure out the necessary repairs.

7Skyforce also showed the truck attached to the crane, belonging to Cooper Crane, and an extermination company that was going to use the crane to tent the building for termites.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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