LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple in Lauderdale Lakes made a fire escape in the middle of the night after their home erupted in flames.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 2300 block of Northwest 34th Avenue, just before 7 a.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, about 40 responding firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames at the property.

Homeowner Elijah Adams said he and his wife were sleeping when she heard a sound in the den. That’s when he found what he believes is the source of the fire.

“It was the printer on fire. I had a mobile printer sitting on the sofa that was actually on fire,” said Adams. “Within five minutes, I was running out the house. We didn’t grab anything.”

Adams and his wife escaped before crews arrived and knocked down the flames.

Even though the couple is grateful they made it out safely, they are also devastated by the loss of their home. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

A GoFundMe page was also set up to support the couple. If you’d like to help, click here.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating this fire.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.