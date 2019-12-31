Corvette impaled by street sign during multi-vehicle crash on I-95; no serious injuries

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 in Hallandale Beach sent a street sign flying into a sports car and left a woman so shaken that she was taken to the hospital.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene as the pole jutted out from the back of a Chevrolet Corvette in the shoulder of the highway, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. as the driver of the Corvette was heading northbound and approaching the Pembroke Road exit.

7News spoke with the owner of the Corvette, who identified himself as Malcolm.

“I didn’t even see it. It just happened really fast,” he said.

Malcolm said he was heading to the gym from his home in Hallandale Beach before going to New Year’s Eve festivities.

“When I was coming onto the interstate, the sign went airborne,” he said. “I guess it was already airborne. I didn’t even know.”

Investigators said the sign, which warns drivers to merge, somehow ended up as debris on the roadway. When a different car hit the sign, it flew up into the air and sliced through the back windshield of the Corvette, landing on the back seat.

At first, Malcolm said, he thought he had been rear-ended.

“It’s scary. I thought somebody smashed into me. I didn’t know it was a sign until I pulled over and got out of the car,” said Malcolm.

Officials said between four and five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Malcolm’s nerves were not the only ones left frayed by the collision. While the chain of events to this crash are not clear yet, a Mercedes-Benz had a head light shredded off, and the airbags to an SUV were deployed.

The SUV belongs to Juan Montoya’s wife. He said she was alone in the vehicle at the time.

Montoya said his wife was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, not for serious injuries, but because she was incredibly startled.

Authorities said a woman who was riding in another car was injured. Paramedics have transported her to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment.

“Just nerves, like shaking,” he said. “She was so scared, you know? Big hit.”

No serious injuries were reported.

As for Malcolm, he even helped troopers carefully remove the sign from his car.

He now ends 2019 without his cherished Corvette.

“It was a beautiful car,” he said.

The northbound off-ramp to Pembroke Road and two right northbound lanes were temporarily shut down but have since reopened to traffic.

