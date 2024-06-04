HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An explosion at a gas station that injured a construction worker prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the gas station located on the corner of Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Federal Highway, just before noon, Tuesday.

According to fire rescue, construction workers were trying to access an underground fuel tank and cut the concrete above it to get to it, which caused vapors in the tank to ignite.

One of the workers was caught in the explosion and was severely burned.

He was transported to Aventura Medical Center with second and third-degree burns to about half his body.

The fire, officials said, was extinguish within 10 minutes.

Due to the explosion, there was crater that was about 50 feet in diameter.

#Traffic #Trafficalert The southbound lanes of South Federal Hwy at Hallandale Beach Blvd are currently closed. Please seek alternate routes until further notice.@TotalTrafficMIA @waze pic.twitter.com/KiiRBXkN6m — Hallandale Beach PD (@HallandaleBchPD) June 4, 2024

The gas station was closed for an excavation project and no other injuries were reported.

Traffic on the southbound lanes of Hallandale Beach Boulevard and South Federal Highway have been closed as officials work to clear the area.

