COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - The partial collapse of a small bridge led to the closure of a roadway near a Coconut Creek neighborhood.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest 74th Place and 48th Avenue in Hillsboro Pines, near the border dividing Coconut Creek and Pompano Beach, just after 12:50 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Broward County Highway and Bridge Maintenance Division, the partial collapse was discovered early Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported.

County officials said the partial collapse may be liked to the deterioration of two culverts beneath the small bridge, which traverses over a canal, adding that the recent rainfall mayhave worsened existing conditions.

Crews have closed the bridge to all traffic while they assess the damage, whicle law enforcement officers help ensure public safety. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Officials said the partial collapse has impacted some of the Coconut Creek’s utility services.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.