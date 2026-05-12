FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cleanup is underway at a store in Fort Lauderdale after a driver careened into a hearing aid business.

7Skyforce hovered above Ascent Audiology & Hearing, located at 1005 North Federal Highway, near where Sunrise Boulevard meets U.S.1, at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A white car believed to be a BMW ran over the curb at the shopping place and slammed into the storefront. It’s unclear whether or not the vehicle went all the way inside the business.

Fortunately, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle and walk away. He was seen discussing the crash with a Fort Lauderdale Police officer.

An employee at the business was checked out by first responders but refused transport

The car has since been removed from the store, as police continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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