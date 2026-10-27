FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An alleged car burglar is in custody after police said he tried to run, but crashed in Hollywood.

Officers said they were called about someone breaking into cars at around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning along south young circle.

Upon their arrival they said the suspect took off and crashed into a police cruiser in the process.

They eventually tracked him down, where he was hiding in a shed not too far away.

The suspect has yet to be identified and no injuries were reported.

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