PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Cancer survivors walked the red carpet to celebrate their life-saving treatment.

Dressed for the red carpet, patients and their loved ones took center stage at Memorial Cancer Institute in Pembroke Pines on Saturday.

Nearly 400 attendees enjoyed breakfast, custom coffee, and activities on all four floors of the institute.

“After about a year of treatment, I am totally free of cancer and am just so thankful for all these wonderful doctors and the facilities,” said patient Patricia Sullivan.

Doctors recognized those who have faced adversity with courage.

“Although science and medicine are important, but you know what gives us the most inspiration? These people who go through it again and face tough times, we are for these survivors,” said Dr. Atif Hussein, Memorial Cancer Institute.

The facility’s therapy dogs also lent a paw to the festivities, posing for pictures with patients showing triumph in their journeys.

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