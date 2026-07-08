NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released calls for help capture the tense moments immediately following a confrontation outside of a South Florida Walmart that left a man dead and a woman in custody.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released the 911 calls from witnesses who saw the deadly June 30 confrontation that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 7900 West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.

“Someone just got shot at Walmart,” said a caller.

“I’m sorry, tell me exactly what happened?” said a dispatcher.

“Someone just got shot at Walmart,” repeated the caller.

According to investigators, the incident started over a parking dispute.

“They were fighting over a parking spot,” the caller told the dispatcher.

“Everybody standing around, you’re probably be getting more calls. A guy was shot, looks like he was – I don’t see the shooter. I heard the shot, and the guy did [go] down,” said another caller.

Cellphone and dashcam video shows a woman holding a gun as she tells a man, later identified as 62-year-old Bart Diguglielmo, to walk away.

Moments later, after the two continue arguing and Diguglielmo walks closer to the woman, she opens fire, striking him.

“I know that there’s a Black woman that is yelling at him, but I don’t know if she’s talking on 911 or not, but she’s not near the body, she’s yelling at the gentleman, I think maybe to tell him to stay down,” said the second caller.

“The lady pulled out a weapon, it looks like she shot somebody and is in the Walmart shopping center, and she’s still got the gun out,” said a third caller.

The woman, who has not been identified, is claiming self-defense. No charges have been filed.

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