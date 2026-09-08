DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have released new video showing the moments, they said, a man is hit by a car and left to die.

Investigators said the driver of the dark-colored vehicle got out of the car after the collision, looked at the victim, then got back in the car and drove away.

Officials said they found a body at Fairview Park in Pompano Beach, later identified as 44-year-old Lacurtis Knight, on Aug. 23.

Detectives believed that the body, which had signs of trauma, was potentially initially connected to a vehicle accident until they found the surveillance video.

BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman described the moment that Knight was hit by the vehicle in the surveillance video.

“It is still a mystery right now. It’s quite blurry, but you can tell that someone in a dark-colored car hits Knight, runs him over, and he stops the vehicle, gets out of the car, looks at Knight, looks at the front of his car, and then drives away,” she said.

Authorities believe that Knight was riding his bike along the 400 block of Northeast 44th Street in Deerfield Beach when he was struck by the vehicle.

“Possibly Knight had already fallen off the bike, and then was also hit by this car after,” said Grossman.

However, it is unclear on how Knight’s body reappeared nearly five miles south at the park in Pompano Beach.

Investigators remain on the lookout for the driver of the vehicle in the surveillance video, even releasing a flyer late last month which provided more information about that crash.

Grossman said the vehicle was dark blue or black, possibly a 2012-2022 Toyota Corolla, with a missing passenger side rear hubcap.

“Any little piece of information could help solve this mystery,” she said.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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