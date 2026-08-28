POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s help to find the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in Pompano Beach.

Officials on Friday released a flyer about last weekend’s crash that, they said, claimed the life of Lacurtis Knight.

According to investigators, deputies found Knight dead near Southwest 10th Drive and Seventh Avenue with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle, Sunday morning.

Investigators believe the crash may have happened at a different location.

If you have any information on this hit, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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