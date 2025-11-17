LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderdale Lakes man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a transgender woman was fatally shot during a dispute inside his vehicle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded shortly before 7 p.m., Friday, to a medical call in the 3300 block of Northwest 37th Street, where they found 21-year-old Maurice Harrison, also known as Girlalala, in the front passenger seat of a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Harrison, of Pompano Beach, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

Investigators said the suspect, 25-year-old Shanoyd Whyte Jr. of Lauderdale Lakes, was taken into custody at the scene and a firearm was recovered.

Detectives determined that Whyte and Harrison, who had been in a relationship for several years, were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical confrontation inside Whyte’s vehicle before Harrison was shot.

Whyte was booked into the Broward County Main Jail and faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

