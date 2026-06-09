NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Keyonnie Archibald.

According to investigators, she was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday, near the 6500 block of Harbour Road in North Lauderdale.

Archibald was last seen wearing blue pajama pants, a red shirt and a black wig covered by a bandana.

She is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, with a scar on the left side of her neck.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Gino Parram at 954-321-4200 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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